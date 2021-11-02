Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Given New $509.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $410.00 to $509.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners upped their target price on Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Arista Networks from $379.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.71.

Shares of ANET opened at $408.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $370.15 and its 200-day moving average is $358.42. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $207.71 and a fifty-two week high of $413.78. The company has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.23. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 501 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $172,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 417 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $143,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 312,177 shares of company stock valued at $117,939,135. 22.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 12.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 16.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,962,000 after buying an additional 213,915 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 40.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Arista Networks by 2.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

