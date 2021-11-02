argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives $352.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $352.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARGX shares. Guggenheim raised argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James upgraded argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on argenx from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on argenx in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock.

Get argenx alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of argenx by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of argenx by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of argenx by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of argenx by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in argenx by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 55.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARGX stock traded up $7.86 on Friday, reaching $316.97. 5,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,750. argenx has a 52 week low of $245.91 and a 52 week high of $382.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of -42.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.68.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 73.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.96) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that argenx will post -7.94 EPS for the current year.

About argenx

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.