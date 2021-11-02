Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 587,100 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the September 30th total of 794,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 398,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACRE traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.64. The company had a trading volume of 383,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,112. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.23. The stock has a market cap of $735.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.30. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $16.98.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 70.97% and a return on equity of 9.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,578,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,050,000 after buying an additional 803,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,020,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,060,000 after purchasing an additional 616,685 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth $7,884,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,191,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,193,000 after purchasing an additional 359,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1,922.5% during the 2nd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 293,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 278,764 shares during the last quarter. 50.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.