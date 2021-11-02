Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Ares Capital have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company's earnings have outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Its third-quarter 2021 results show higher revenues on the back of robust portfolio activity. Driven by a rise in demand for customized financing, the company’s investment income growth is expected to continue in the quarters ahead. Further, an increase in investment commitments is likely to keep supporting its financials. However, continuously rising operating expenses (mainly owing to the company's expansion strategy) remains a major concern. While the expansion plans are expected to lead to enhanced growth prospects, the bottom line might face some pressure in the near term. Regulatory headwinds and high debt levels remain other major near-term woes.”

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARCC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.84.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.96. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.99 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 90.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

