Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Archrock had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

NYSE AROC opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Archrock has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

Get Archrock alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Archrock’s payout ratio is 126.09%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Archrock stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 925,038 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.60% of Archrock worth $8,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.