Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Down 8%

Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) fell 8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $85.76 and last traded at $85.85. 12,008 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 397,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.27.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARCH. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 87.03 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.48.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.
In other Arch Resources news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 758 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $73,124.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. purchased 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.53 per share, with a total value of $55,147.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,737.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,722 shares of company stock worth $166,121. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCH. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 74.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,644 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter worth $292,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arch Resources in the second quarter valued at about $223,000.
Arch Resources Company Profile (NYSE:ARCH)
Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.
