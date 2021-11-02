Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Down 8%

Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) fell 8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $85.76 and last traded at $85.85. 12,008 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 397,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.27.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARCH. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 87.03 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.64 by ($0.72). Arch Resources had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $594.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.87) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 18.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

In other Arch Resources news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 758 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $73,124.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. purchased 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.53 per share, with a total value of $55,147.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,737.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,722 shares of company stock worth $166,121. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCH. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 74.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,644 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter worth $292,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arch Resources in the second quarter valued at about $223,000.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

