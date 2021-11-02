ArcBest Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the transportation company on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

ArcBest has a dividend payout ratio of 4.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ArcBest to earn $7.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $96.80 on Tuesday. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $30.13 and a twelve month high of $96.99. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.98 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ArcBest will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ArcBest stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 140.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 270,233 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.81% of ArcBest worth $26,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.08.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

