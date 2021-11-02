Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,669 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FN. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,478,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 566,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,181,000 after acquiring an additional 187,016 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,010,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 828,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,467,000 after acquiring an additional 129,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cartica Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

FN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.67.

In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $1,143,282.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 29,955 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $3,013,473.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,036,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,027 shares of company stock worth $6,693,376 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $110.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.02. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $109.56.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $543.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.