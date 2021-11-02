Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 22,473.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.86.

Shares of CMI opened at $242.01 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $216.41 and a one year high of $277.09. The company has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.65.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

