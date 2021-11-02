Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Invests $589,000 in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 23,953.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after buying an additional 2,563,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 300.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,534,000 after purchasing an additional 488,764 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 26.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,242,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,082,000 after purchasing an additional 258,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 1,498.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 244,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,476,000 after purchasing an additional 229,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIIB. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $647.00 to $502.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.06.

Biogen stock opened at $271.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $296.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.49. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

