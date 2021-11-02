Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Buys Shares of 3,300 AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 18.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABC opened at $125.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.89 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.49.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,540,855.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $2,906,704.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,050 shares of company stock worth $8,690,334. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.11.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

