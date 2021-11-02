AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 410,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 280,664 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $40,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,627,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,357,483,000 after buying an additional 96,781 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,903,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,863,000 after buying an additional 1,305,198 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,512,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,694,000 after buying an additional 27,064 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,984,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,142,000 after buying an additional 23,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,910,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,278,000 after buying an additional 166,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

FBHS stock opened at $101.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.19 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.90 and its 200 day moving average is $99.22.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

