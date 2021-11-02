AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 17,884 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,884 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $36,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 303.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,694,000 after acquiring an additional 16,581 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Equinix by 3.9% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 106,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,342,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 47.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 501,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,522,000 after buying an additional 161,696 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other Equinix news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.34, for a total value of $6,924,555.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,687.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,355 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,589. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $830.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $820.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $794.77. The company has a market cap of $74.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.33. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQIX. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $886.12.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.