AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,986 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 1.05% of Graham worth $32,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GHC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,314,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GHC opened at $607.78 on Tuesday. Graham Holdings has a twelve month low of $384.80 and a twelve month high of $685.00. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $598.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.92 by ($0.92). Graham had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $801.15 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.