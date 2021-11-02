AQR Capital Management LLC Has $38.56 Million Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of AON worth $38,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of AON by 286.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 320.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the second quarter worth $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 35.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AON during the second quarter worth $67,000.

Get AON alerts:

AON opened at $306.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $297.01 and its 200 day moving average is $265.84. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $326.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,994. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AON. Raymond James raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.98.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.