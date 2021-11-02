AQR Capital Management LLC Has $31.50 Million Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $31,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 2,433.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 56.5% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in NewMarket by 13.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in NewMarket by 6.1% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NewMarket news, Director James E. Rogers sold 590 shares of NewMarket stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total transaction of $201,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEU stock opened at $335.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.86. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.35. NewMarket Co. has a twelve month low of $297.29 and a twelve month high of $432.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Separately, TheStreet raised NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

