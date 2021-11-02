AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,642 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.49% of RenaissanceRe worth $34,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RNR. TheStreet cut RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $166.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.50.

NYSE RNR opened at $147.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.74. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $137.66 and a 12-month high of $185.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.48.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.64) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert Qutub bought 3,400 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $144.14 per share, with a total value of $490,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Odonnell purchased 15,000 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,162,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 23,340 shares of company stock worth $3,365,065. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

