AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 480,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,898 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $33,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,058,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,118,344,000 after purchasing an additional 147,267 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 18.5% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,378,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,219,000 after acquiring an additional 994,078 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 65.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,091,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,229,000 after buying an additional 2,407,752 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 15.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,679,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,329,000 after buying an additional 755,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,950,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,213,000 after buying an additional 207,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

KRC opened at $68.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $47.01 and a 1-year high of $74.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.83.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $232.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.76 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 71.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 56.06%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.58.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

