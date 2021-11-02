AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 168,268 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 168,268 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Textron worth $37,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 9,991 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 56,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,951,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $478,027,000 after purchasing an additional 100,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 302.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 88,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.78.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TXT stock opened at $74.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $75.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.00.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

