APYSwap Market Cap Tops $5.43 Million (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. One APYSwap coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000470 BTC on popular exchanges. APYSwap has a market capitalization of $5.43 million and approximately $345,417.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, APYSwap has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.29 or 0.00080799 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00075271 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.91 or 0.00102247 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,358.85 or 0.99805612 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,462.38 or 0.07029336 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002842 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

Buying and Selling APYSwap

