Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP decreased its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,503,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,652,578,000 after acquiring an additional 33,671 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 5.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,112,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,276,302,000 after purchasing an additional 400,247 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,037,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $949,877,000 after purchasing an additional 133,139 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $729,591,000 after purchasing an additional 124,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 30.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $537,092,000 after purchasing an additional 908,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APTV. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.33.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $175.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.13. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $95.65 and a one year high of $175.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

