Aptiv (APTV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Aptiv to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Aptiv to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

APTV opened at $175.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.38 and a 200 day moving average of $154.13. The company has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.06. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $95.65 and a 12 month high of $175.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Several research firms recently commented on APTV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.33.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

