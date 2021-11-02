AptarGroup’s (ATR) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reissued their market perform rating on shares of AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) in a report published on Monday, RTT News reports.

ATR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AptarGroup from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.33.

ATR opened at $125.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.38. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. AptarGroup has a one year low of $114.67 and a one year high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The business had revenue of $825.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.58%. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

