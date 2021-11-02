Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $145.00 at Barclays

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Apple from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.47.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL opened at $148.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 142.25% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,840,659 shares of company stock worth $419,503,682. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.