Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Analysts predict that Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Appian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.20). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Appian will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.74 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 14.33%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of Appian in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Appian in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Appian in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Appian in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Appian by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of Appian by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPN stock opened at $98.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.51 and a beta of 1.77. Appian has a 1-year low of $63.01 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.76.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

