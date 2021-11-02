Appian (APPN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.74 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. On average, analysts expect Appian to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Appian stock opened at $98.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -147.51 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.76. Appian has a twelve month low of $63.01 and a twelve month high of $260.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Appian stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,399 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.84% of Appian worth $82,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 38.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APPN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Appian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.86.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

