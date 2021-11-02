Apollo Investment (AINV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $50.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.81 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 66.95% and a return on equity of 10.44%. On average, analysts expect Apollo Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Shares of Apollo Investment stock opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $864.77 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.97. Apollo Investment has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $15.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 73.37%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Apollo Investment stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AINV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.