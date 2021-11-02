Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 243.14% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

NASDAQ APEN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,380. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $10.04. The stock has a market cap of $274.97 million, a P/E ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 2.19.

Several research firms have recently commented on APEN. Stephens began coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Apollo Endosurgery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, major shareholder Cpmg Inc acquired 683,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $5,300,000.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Jeffrey G. Black acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $218,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

