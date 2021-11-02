Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 243.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

APEN stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $9.58. 3,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,380. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $10.04. The firm has a market cap of $274.97 million, a PE ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.95.

In other news, CEO Chas Mckhann sold 21,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $163,685.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cpmg Inc acquired 683,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,300,000.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APEN. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

