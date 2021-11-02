Apis Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.99 Million Position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Apis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 210,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Orion Engineered Carbons comprises approximately 3.4% of Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,196,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,762,000 after buying an additional 596,349 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,526,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,970,000 after buying an additional 27,240 shares during the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 2,127,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,403,000 after purchasing an additional 317,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,126,000 after purchasing an additional 117,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,669,000 after purchasing an additional 68,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on OEC. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of OEC stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,673. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $22.45.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $400.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.80 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 53.58%. Research analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Orion Engineered Carbons Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

