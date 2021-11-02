Apis Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.63 Million Holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP)

Apis Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. TFF Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.4% of Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Apis Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.67% of TFF Pharmaceuticals worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 69.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $422,000. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Glenn R. Mattes acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TFFP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.15.

NASDAQ TFFP traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.91. 95,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,964. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.92. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $21.14. The stock has a market cap of $200.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.18.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts predict that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

