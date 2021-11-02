Apis Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000. Avid Technology comprises about 0.7% of Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 5,354.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Avid Technology during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Technology during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 81.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on AVID shares. Maxim Group increased their price target on Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Avid Technology from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

NASDAQ AVID traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.30. The stock had a trading volume of 149 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,498. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.52. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $40.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $94.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.34 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 5,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $162,415.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 678,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,888,332.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $32,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,300 shares of company stock worth $200,751. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.