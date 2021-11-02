Antero Midstream Co. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Antero Midstream in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Antero Midstream’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.96 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AM. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.93.

Shares of AM opened at $10.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.95. Antero Midstream has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $11.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other news, insider Brendan E. Krueger purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,312,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $190,269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703,617 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,807,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $351,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674,980 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 43.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,947,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,794,000 after buying an additional 1,800,051 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 375.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,070,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,515,000 after buying an additional 1,635,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 247.9% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,075,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,741,000 after buying an additional 1,478,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

