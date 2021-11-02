Anterix (ATEX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Anterix to post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 23.61% and a negative net margin of 6,051.24%. On average, analysts expect Anterix to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $64.35 on Tuesday. Anterix has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $65.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.74 and its 200-day moving average is $55.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 0.43.

ATEX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anterix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

In other Anterix news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 2,301 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $129,109.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz sold 10,505 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $610,025.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,800 shares of company stock worth $156,779 and have sold 69,135 shares worth $3,916,185. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Anterix stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,403,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,091 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 7.75% of Anterix worth $84,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

About Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

