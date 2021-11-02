ANSYS (ANSS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect ANSYS to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ANSYS to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $376.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.25, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $292.79 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.75.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total value of $146,343.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,361 shares of company stock valued at $24,529,192. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

