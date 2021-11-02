Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,637,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 91,724 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $23,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter worth $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 162.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

NLY opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.81.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.03.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

