ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $18.51 on Monday, hitting $55.89. 4,234,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,643. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $60.23. The company has a market cap of $713.27 million, a PE ratio of -39.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Several analysts have issued reports on ANIP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

