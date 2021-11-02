Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.40.

NYSE:BUD opened at $60.51 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $51.67 and a one year high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $119.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.29.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 541.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 66,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

