Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. Invests $964,000 in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK)

Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goal Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Goal Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Goal Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Goal Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Goal Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

PUCK stock remained flat at $$9.75 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,406. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $9.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.69.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

