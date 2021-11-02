Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. Invests $1.49 Million in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:THCPU)

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2021

Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:THCPU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THCPU. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth $73,556,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,058,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,689,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,930,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,448,000.

NASDAQ:THCPU traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.86. 308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,358. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.87. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THCPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:THCPU).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:THCPU)

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.