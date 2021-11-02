Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 8,984 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,984 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Eaton worth $29,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,615,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,981,097,000 after acquiring an additional 266,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,265,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,571,000 after acquiring an additional 188,279 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 16.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,325,000 after acquiring an additional 787,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 21.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,098,000 after acquiring an additional 707,368 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 36.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,591,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,412,000 after acquiring an additional 690,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $6.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.00. 16,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,910. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.92 and its 200-day moving average is $153.81. The company has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $104.34 and a 1-year high of $171.32.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eaton from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.39.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Connor acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

