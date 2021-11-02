Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,932,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,476 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $50,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 62.5% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $120,000.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.30. 55,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,717,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a current ratio of 18.81. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.76. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.35.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HST. TheStreet raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

