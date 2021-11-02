Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Cboe Global Markets makes up approximately 1.9% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Cboe Global Markets worth $94,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on CBOE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Argus increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $132.51. 9,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,644. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.78. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 0.65.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 36.43%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.