Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $60.74 Million Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,808 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $60,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTB. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in M&T Bank by 355.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in M&T Bank by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

MTB stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.40. 4,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,458. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.77. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.13. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $98.08 and a twelve month high of $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.24.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.