Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $42.84 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $42,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 56.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

Shares of TPL traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,312.75. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,160. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $457.20 and a twelve month high of $1,773.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,266.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1,434.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40 and a beta of 2.20.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.37 by ($0.01). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 60.27%. The company had revenue of $95.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.22 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

