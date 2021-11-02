Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,290,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,531 shares during the quarter. Hexcel makes up about 1.6% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $80,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Hexcel by 66.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter.
Hexcel stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.61. 603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,116. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.85 and a beta of 1.45. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.16 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.67.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Hexcel from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.
Hexcel Profile
Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.
