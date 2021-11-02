Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,290,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,531 shares during the quarter. Hexcel makes up about 1.6% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $80,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Hexcel by 66.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter.

Hexcel stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.61. 603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,116. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.85 and a beta of 1.45. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.16 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Hexcel from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

