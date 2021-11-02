Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 687,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,485 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $36,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Anaplan by 100.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PLAN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.96.

Shares of Anaplan stock opened at $65.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.17 and a beta of 1.92. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $86.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.44.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $56,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $15,023,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 508,748 shares of company stock valued at $33,157,845 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

