Analyzing CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) and VMware (NYSE:VMW)

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) and VMware (NYSE:VMW) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.3% of CareCloud shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.0% of VMware shares are held by institutional investors. 37.1% of CareCloud shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of VMware shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CareCloud and VMware’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareCloud $105.12 million 1.13 -$8.81 million ($1.79) -4.59 VMware $11.77 billion 5.43 $2.06 billion $4.52 33.73

VMware has higher revenue and earnings than CareCloud. CareCloud is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VMware, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

CareCloud has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VMware has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CareCloud and VMware, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareCloud 0 0 3 0 3.00 VMware 0 10 5 0 2.33

CareCloud presently has a consensus price target of $18.33, suggesting a potential upside of 123.03%. VMware has a consensus price target of $171.46, suggesting a potential upside of 12.47%. Given CareCloud’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CareCloud is more favorable than VMware.

Profitability

This table compares CareCloud and VMware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareCloud -2.91% -3.67% -2.67% VMware 16.77% 23.49% 7.50%

Summary

VMware beats CareCloud on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc. brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Services and solutions include revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management (PXM). CareCloud is headquartered in Somerset, NJ.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security. The company was founded by Diane Greene, Mendel Rosenblum, Scott Devine, Edward Wang and Edouard Bugnion in 1998 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

