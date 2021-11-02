Analysts Set Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Price Target at $45.33

Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

ZUMZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of ZUMZ stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,762. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.72. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $52.00.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $268.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.51 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 22.84%. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $104,261.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Zumiez by 98.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 345,796 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $14,614,000 after acquiring an additional 171,117 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zumiez by 406.4% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 160,190 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 128,555 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Zumiez by 4,722.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 130,200 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 127,500 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Zumiez by 41.7% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 380,895 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $18,660,000 after purchasing an additional 112,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zumiez by 22.2% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 603,955 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $29,588,000 after purchasing an additional 109,808 shares in the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

