Analysts Set WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Price Target at C$161.33

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$161.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$155.00 target price on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global to C$168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

WSP Global stock traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$167.11. The company had a trading volume of 38,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,056. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of C$85.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$172.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.84. The company has a market cap of C$19.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$160.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$146.00.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.98 billion. Research analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 5.4661075 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. WSP Global’s payout ratio is 45.13%.

In other news, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 59,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.17, for a total value of C$9,707,372.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,684,878.76.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

